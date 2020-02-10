Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

