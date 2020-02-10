Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

