Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $952,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 186,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $8,279,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

