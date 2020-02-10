Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,363 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

