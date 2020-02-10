Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 866 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $144.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

