Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

