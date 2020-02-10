Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 4.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

