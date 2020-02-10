Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 191 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.