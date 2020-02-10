Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,217 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.