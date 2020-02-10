Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,821 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $53.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

