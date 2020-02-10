Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $154.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

