Analysts Set $90.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSTC opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.25. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

