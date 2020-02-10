Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given $104.10 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $104.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have commented on J. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
