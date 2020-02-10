Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $267.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $159.03 and a 1 year high of $269.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

