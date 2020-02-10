Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.