Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMHC. G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after buying an additional 361,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

