Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group (WKP)

Workspace Group (LON: WKP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/10/2020 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Workspace Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

1/27/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/15/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.31) on Monday. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,193.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,026.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

