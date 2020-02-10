Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group (WKP)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Workspace Group (LON: WKP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/10/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 2/10/2020 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 2/5/2020 – Workspace Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
  • 1/27/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/17/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/16/2020 – Workspace Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 1/15/2020 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/17/2019 – Workspace Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/16/2019 – Workspace Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.31) on Monday. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,193.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,026.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunoco Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Sunoco Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Taylor Morrison Home Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Taylor Morrison Home Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group
Methode Electronics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Methode Electronics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cognizant Technology Solutions Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Co
Cognizant Technology Solutions Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Co
National Vision Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
National Vision Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report