Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

