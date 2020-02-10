Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of MEI opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunoco Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Sunoco Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Taylor Morrison Home Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Taylor Morrison Home Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Workspace Group
Methode Electronics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Methode Electronics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cognizant Technology Solutions Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Co
Cognizant Technology Solutions Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Co
National Vision Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
National Vision Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report