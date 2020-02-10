Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.28.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

