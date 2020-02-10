National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

National Vision stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.12 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $8,553,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

