Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NBIX opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,416 shares of company stock worth $2,005,696. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

