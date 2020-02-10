Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGII. First Analysis lifted their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ DGII opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.