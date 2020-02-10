Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

