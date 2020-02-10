Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWPX. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

