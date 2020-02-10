LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

LIVN opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.