BidaskClub Upgrades The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $250,118. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

