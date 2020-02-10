Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLI. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE MLI opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

