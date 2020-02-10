GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.47 on Thursday. GDS has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GDS by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GDS by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

