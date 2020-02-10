Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LivaNova (LIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN):

2/7/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company's operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. "

2/4/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/16/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/24/2019 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

