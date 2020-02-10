Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LivaNova (LIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN):
- 2/7/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/6/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 2/4/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/29/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 1/25/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/22/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 1/16/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 12/24/2019 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
LivaNova stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.