Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

