Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1,258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NYSE:SPG opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $186.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

