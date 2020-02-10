Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.63 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

