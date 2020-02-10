Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $208.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.