Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

TREC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of -221.59 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREC. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

