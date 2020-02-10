Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $3.05 on Monday. Surface Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

