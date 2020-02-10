Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $3.05 on Monday. Surface Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report