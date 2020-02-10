CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Acquires $23,660.00 in Stock

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $23,660.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.91 on Monday. CV Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

