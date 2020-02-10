CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Acquires $23,660.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $23,660.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.91 on Monday. CV Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report