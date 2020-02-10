Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Sells $33,220.00 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $67.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.13. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $75.79.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.91%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
