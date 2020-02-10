UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $38,318.50 in Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMBF opened at $67.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

