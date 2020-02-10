FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Buys $47,080.00 in Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri acquired 4,400 shares of FFBW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00.

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBW. ValuEngine lowered FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

