FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Buys $47,080.00 in Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri acquired 4,400 shares of FFBW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00.
NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.45. FFBW Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.
FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on FFBW. ValuEngine lowered FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
About FFBW
FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.
