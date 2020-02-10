GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.