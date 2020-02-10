ValuEngine Downgrades GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

