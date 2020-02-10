Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,516,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

