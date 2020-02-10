Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. Nidec has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

