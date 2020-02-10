Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. Nidec has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

