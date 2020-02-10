Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.31. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

