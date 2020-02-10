Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.83 on Friday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

