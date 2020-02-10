Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.83 on Friday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.
