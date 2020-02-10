Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

