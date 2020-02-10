Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 263,078 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Analog Devices, Inc. Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 939 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,604 Shares of General Motors
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 586 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Trecora Resources Director Sells $12,110.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock
Surface Oncology Inc CEO Purchases $15,250.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report