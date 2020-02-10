Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

LOVE stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $249,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

