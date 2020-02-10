Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

