Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

