Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $32.74 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

